RANGERS will demand a fee of around £10million before they consider doing a deal for striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian was a £1million recruit in the summer as Pedro Caixinha brought him to Ibrox on a three-year deal from HJK Helsinki.

And he has quickly become an integral part of the Light Blues side in recent months as he has netted 12 times in 25 appearances.

Morelos is top of the Premiership scoring charts with ten league goals to his credit and is in front of the likes of Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair in the rankings ahead of the return to top flight action in midweek.

A number of Championship clubs have been tracking the 21-year-old’s progress this term but Rangers won’t entertain any offer that doesn’t meet their valuation of one of their most important players.

Boss Graeme Murty has already added four new faces to his squad during the January transfer window and he remains in the market for more additions as he looks to bolster his ranks for the second half of the season.

Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy signed on loan from Queens Park Rangers and Brighton respectively before the Florida Cup matches against Atletico Mineiro and Corinithians, while Jason Cummings and Russell Martin arrived from Nottingham Forest and Norwich on deals until the end of the campaign last week.

Murty confirmed on Friday that he expects more moves in and out to be completed at Ibrox before the end of the month and Rangers remain in discussions with Hamilton over a move for Greg Docherty.

Accies rejected an initial bid for the midfielder, who was absent from Martin Canning’s side as they lost their Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell on Saturday.

Swansea and Millwall have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old but Rangers remain keen to finalise a deal to take him to Ibrox.

The Light Blues also had an approach for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones rebuffed last week as boss Steve Clarke insisted the offer was ‘nowhere near acceptable’.

And it is understood that Rangers have cooled in their interest in the Northern Irishman ahead of the final few days of business this month.

Murty has already allowed Carlos Pena to leave Ibrox and be reunited with Caixinha at Cruz Azul but it is defender Bruno Alves that could be the highest profile departure of the window as he considers a switch to Benevento.

The 36-year-old cast doubt over his Ibrox future last year after struggling for form and fitness following his arrival from Cagliari.

Alves is still recovering from the calf injury he sustained during the Old Firm clash at Parkhead and he could have played his final game for the Light Blues.

He agreed a two-year deal at Ibrox in the summer but Rangers are unlikely to stand in his way should he wish to cut short his time in Glasgow and return to Serie A as he bids for a place in the Portugal World Cup squad.