AN overwhelming majority of the public believe social media companies do not do enough to tackle bullying, illegal activities and extremist content on their sites, a major survey has found.
Most people think companies such as Twitter and Facebook are not regulated enough (64 per cent) and lack transparency (63 per cent), according to the Edelman Trust Barometer.
Just over half believe social media firms take advantage of users’ loneliness, while 62 per cent think they are selling people’s data without their knowledge.
It showed seven in 10 people believe social media companies do not do enough to stop illegal or unethical behaviour on their platforms, prevent the sharing of extremist content, or do enough to prevent bullying.
Moreover, about one third do not think social media is a force for good in society.
Facebook, Twitter and other online giants have faced intense criticism from MPs over the way they deal with offensive or extreme content and the Government has warned the firms they face penalties if they refuse to tighten controls.
Ed Williams, chief executive officer of Edelman UK, said: “After a flood of negative headlines in 2017, it’s time these companies sat up and listened.
“The public want action on key issues related to online protection, and to see their concerns addressed through better regulation. Failure to act risks further erosion of trust and therefore public support.”
More than 33,000 online respondents took part in the survey
