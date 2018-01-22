MANY young women are not attending smear tests because they are embarrassed about their bodies, a cancer charity has warned.

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said it was concerned that body image issues, including perception of what is “normal,” could be putting women’s lives in danger.

One in four eligible women (aged 25-64) do not take up their invitation for a smear test, rising to one in three among 25-29-year-olds. It is even as high as one in two in some areas of the UK.

A survey by the charity found more than a third of women (35 per cent) are failing to get tested because of their body shape, while 34 per cent were worried about the appearance of their vulva.

Concerns over smelling “normally” (38per cent) were also a factor.

The poll of those aged 25-35 also found a third (31per cent) admitted they would not go if they had not waxed or shaved their bikini area.

But despite low screening attendance, almost every woman (94 per cent) said they would have a free test to prevent cancer if one was available.

The charity is releasing the data at the start of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and as it launches its smear test campaign #SmearForSmear.

The trust is also concerned not enough is being done to increase attendance, with a third of local authorities and Clinical Commissioning Groups in England not having done so in the last year.

One woman, named only as Lindsay, was diagnosed with cervical cancer at 29 after ignoring invitations for a smear test.

She said: “I was too busy with a baby and a small child, working, and I didn’t like the thought of having to get naked in front of anyone I didn’t know.

“I don’t want other women to have to go through what I experienced, diagnosis and treatment was awful.

“I needed a radical hysterectomy and still struggle with some side effects of treatment today. Please don’t put off your smear test, the alternative is so much worse.”

The charity’s chief executive, Robert Music, said: “Smear tests prevent 75 per cent of cervical cancers, so it is a big worry so many young women, those who are most at risk of the disease, are unaware of the importance of attending. It is of further concern body worries are contributing to non-attendance.

“Don’t let unhappiness or uncertainty about your body stop you from attending what could be a life-saving test.”