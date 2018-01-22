DINERS have condemned a Scots food giant by complaining tinned Fray Bentos pies “don’t contain enough meat”.

The tinned pies, which come in a number of flavours, have all been criticised for being “no filling all pastry” by hungry customers – because they are less chunkier than normal.

Disappointed consumers even claimed “deep fill” pies were lacking filling, despite the company saying the recipe has not changed.

Even the puddings, which are all made by Baxters in Fochabers, Moray, came under fire from angry customers, who claimed they were also lacking meat.

Jean Ross said: “Had a chicken pie last night, and still looking for the chicken. There was none – it was not even one per cent chicken, never again. Pastry was good, Never again.”

On consumer website A Spokesman Said, William Johnstone wrote: “I’ve just brought a Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie but when I opened it, half the pie was missing.

Catherine Holden added: “I bought two meaty puds, was really looking forward to them, what a letdown. The suet was really thick and heavy, I know it can’t be like homemade but where was the meat?”

“I had a few very small pieces of kidney and the rest was just gravy with some very small bits except for the large piece of very nasty fat.

A Baxters spokesman said: “Fray Bentos takes pride in providing affordable meals for millions of customers every year. We believe our pies deliver great value for money, with the same great taste that has made them a family favourite for over 60 years. We do, however, take all customer feedback seriously.”