A RECORD number of whisky fans visited Diageo distilleries across Scotland last year.
The company said 440,260 people toured its 12 distillery visitor centres in 2017. The figure represents an increase of 15 per cent on the previous year and is the highest figure reported to date.
The attractions will celebrate the second International Scotch Day on February 8 by opening their doors for no charge on February 8, 10 and 11 to allow visitors to experience tours and explore behind the scenes of some of the world’s favourite whiskies.
Diageo said its record year demonstrated the growing contribution whisky is making to the nation’s tourism economy.
Ewan Andrew, the firm’s head of international supply in Scotland, said: “As the country’s lead export, Scotch whisky is one of the biggest magnets for tourism and we’re continuing to grow visitor numbers from around the world. “They always enjoy meeting the makers, then tasting and learning more about our outstanding Single Malts and Blended Whiskies.“We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to our distilleries throughout the year, and especially so for International Scotch Day.”
Over the last five years, the attractions have recorded a remarkable 96 per cent growth in visitor numbers across the country, fuelled by international visitors to Scotland and the increasing rise of staycations.
Blair Athol Distillery in Pitlochry, the famous “home’ of the Bells” whisky brand, was Diageo’s busiest distillery visitor centre drawing in 86,019 people over the 12-month period.
Clynelish Distillery, in Brora, experienced the biggest year-on-year increase in figures to 8544, a rise of over 127 per cent from 3771 the previous year.
Diageo operates 28 malt whisky distilleries, of which 12 have dedicated visitor centres, making it the leading provider of whisky tourism facilities in Scotland, and accounting for a third of the Scotch industry in Scotland.
