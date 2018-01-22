Michelle Mone has joined the board of Ve Global, which is pushing through a financial turnaround.

The advertising technology firm has appointed Baroness Mone as a non-executive director to draw on her retail experience to drive growth.

Ve Global – formerly Ve Interactive and valued at more than $1 billion – is eyeing a return to profit as a company overhaul begins to take effect.

The founder of lingerie brand Ultimo said: “With my relationships in the retail world, I see the true value of their data, which drives online sales and transforms the customer journey online through greater personalisation and targeting.”