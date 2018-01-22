TRIBUTES have been paid to a coach and former youth player at Hamilton Accies who has died following a long illness.
Matthew Craig, 22, who played as a defender for the club up until under-19 level and also represented Scotland at under-18 level, died on Saturday night.
The club said: “It is with deep sadness we advise of the passing last night of our community coach Matt Craig after a long illness.
“A former academy player and latterly academy coach, Matthew will be greatly missed by us all and we were blessed to have known him over the years.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, family, girlfriend Caitlin and his many friends.
“Thanks to the many who have passed on condolences to Matt’s family
and friends and the club.”
Former team-mate and Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern said: “Matt was a lovely lad.
Condolences to all his family and friends.”
Stephen Hendrie, who played alongside Matt in the Hamilton youth academy, said: “One of the good guys. Thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Matt.”
Originally from South Lanarkshire, Matt had been with the club since joining the youth team at the under-11 age group.
His talents as a community coach in recent times were also recognised on social media.
Nick Warner, whose son attended youth and community coaching sessions with Matt, said: “He certainly made training camps fun for my boy and was a very nice young man and a credit to the club.”
