A European arrest warrant will be reissued for the fugitive former leader of Catalonia if he leaves Belgium and enters Denmark as planned, Spain’s state prosecutor’s office said.
The region’s ex-president Carles Puigdemont is scheduled to attend a debate at the University of Copenhagen on Monday.
The trip would be Mr Puigdemont’s first outside Belgium since he fled there to avoid a court summons in Spain for his role in a failed secession bid led by his government in October.
The state prosecutor said that if Mr Puigdemont enters Denmark as planned it will “immediately request” the Spain Supreme Court to issue a European warrant for his arrest by Danish authorities.
Spain issued a European warrant for Mr Puigdemont’s arrest in November, but withdrew it after a month.
