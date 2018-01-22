Gary Oldman scored another victory on his journey to the Oscars when he triumphed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Here a full list of the winners on the night:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney- I, Tonya

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy – The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H Macy – Shameless

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep

Life Achievement Award
Morgan Freeman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy Series or Drama

Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman