Gary Oldman scored another victory on his journey to the Oscars when he triumphed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Here a full list of the winners on the night:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney- I, Tonya
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy – The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep
Life Achievement Award
Morgan Freeman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy Series or Drama
Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman
