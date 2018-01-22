Ukip leader Henry Bolton’s deputy has quit her post in protest at his refusal to step down, it has been reported.
Margot Parker said Mr Bolton should go “sooner rather than later” as he was leaving the party “in a limbo situation”.
Ukip’s ruling executive backed a motion of no confidence in the party leader on Sunday, a week after it emerged his girlfriend had sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.
Loading article content
Mr Bolton has faced a stream of calls to resign since the highly offensive messages sent by Jo Marney, 25, were published by the Mail on Sunday.
Ms Parker told BBC Radio Northampton that Mr Bolton’s personal life “took over the job he was elected to do” and urged him to stand aside.
READ MORE: Pressure mounts on Jeremy Corbyn over position on single market, poll suggests
She said: “It would be quicker and cleaner if he came to the conclusion he could go sooner rather than later.
“This is taking time away from doing the job. This puts the party in a limbo situation.”
The East Midlands MEP will continue her role in the European Parliament, the BBC said.
Party members will now decide Mr Bolton’s fate in a vote at an emergency meeting in February.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?