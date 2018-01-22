Gary Oldman fought back tears on stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as he took another step towards an Oscar win.

He picked up the prize for outstanding performance by a leading actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour at the ceremony, which also saw “silence breakers” who spoke out about sexual harassment celebrated.

Oldman fought back tears and admitted he had “become very emotional” as he received the award, which he called “a tremendous honour”.

Having already bagged a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for the role, and nominated for a Bafta, he is now one step closer to scoring his first Oscar.

Oldman has only been nominated once before, for a supporting prize for Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

Gary Oldman takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1gFYx6UTG — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Speaking backstage after his win, Oldman played down his string of awards triumphs, but said he is enjoying himself.

Asked how his standing in Hollywood has been changed by his recent success, he said: “You have your moment in the sun, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to keep working.

“God forbid, I could get sick, I could get hit by a car.

“We have today but there’s no guarantee we’re going to get tomorrow.

“So my feeling is: enjoy the moment in the sun, it will eclipse, it always does, and it will be someone else standing up here next year. I’m enjoying it.”

Gary Oldman takes home his first ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/dTvhgUjIHI — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Oldman and The Crown’s Claire Foy were the only two British winners at the awards, which saw big wins for movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and TV series Big Little Lies.

Foy won the prize for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for playing the Queen in Netflix series The Crown, but was not present to collect her prize.

Claire Foy takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/RQp62rSri2 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Elsewhere, the likes of Ashley Judd, Oliva Munn and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the ceremony for making allegations against high profile figures.

Rosanna Arquette, who was one of the actresses to allege she was harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, was applauded on stage as she presented an award, accompanied by Marisa Tomei.

The Oscar winner told Arquette: “You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

The pair also paid tribute to other accusers, including Asia Argento, Judd and Mira Sorvino, who also made allegations against Weinstein.

Rapp, who alleged he was harassed by Kevin Spacey, was also praised by Tomei.

“We are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation,” the actress said

“[We’re] here supporting many women: Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sorvino. So many… Anthony Rapp… All of you, thank you.”

Thank you @marisatomei for your kind words and acknowledgment. I wish you and everyone involved in this movement strength and courage. All the very best wishes to you. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) January 22, 2018

Rapp expressed his appreciation for the speech, writing on Twitter: “Thank you @marisatomei for your kind words and acknowledgement.

“I wish you and everyone involved in this movement strength and courage. All the very best wishes to you.”

Arquette and Tomei presented the outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series to Nicole Kidman for playing a domestic violence victim in Big Little Lies.

After embracing her co-stars and fellow nominees Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, the actress, 50, said: “How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old.

“Twenty years ago we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives.

“That is not the case now, we have proven that we are potent and powerful and viable.”

Her co-star Alexander Skarsgard won the outstanding performance by a male actor prize for playing her abusive husband.

Gabrielle Carteris, the actress and president of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union that votes for the awards, praised the Me Too movement as she told the crowd “a change is coming”.

Speaking from the stage during the ceremony, she said: “Truth is power and women are stepping into this power. We are in the midst of a massive cultural shift.

“We are, with brave voices, saying ‘me too’ and advocates know time is up. We are making a difference. You are making a difference.”

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took the prize for outstanding cast in a motion picture, while its star Frances McDormand was given the gong for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

Frances McDormand receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/i2WdnzvuS7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Her co-star Sam Rockwell bagged the supporting male actor prize, while Allison Janney won the female supporting actor prize for I, Tonya.

Family drama This Is Us scored the ensemble in a drama series prize, while star Sterling K Brown picked up the male actor in a drama series gong.