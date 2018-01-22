MHAIRI Black has spoken of her “disappointment and anxiety” after the Scottish Government backed the closure of a popular children’s ward in Renfrewshire.
The SNP MP said she was “deeply disappointed” at the news Ward 15 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley would shut.
The move comes despite assurances by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a televised leaders' debate in 2016 that she would keep services "as local as they need to be", insisting the ward was not under threat.
Questions had been asked about its future after official papers revealed plans by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to close the ward as part of an effort to save £69 million.
Health Secretary Shona Robison has now granted permission to end inpatient and day case paediatrics, despite a long-running campaign by parents and local residents.
Ms Black, who represents Paisley, hit out at the move in her Daily Record column.
She wrote: “I was deeply disappointed at the news last week that Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board’s plans to move services from Ward 15, out of Paisley, have been approved by the Health Secretary.
“I’ve repeatedly made clear that I don’t agree with these changes. It is vital that strong transport links and support are put in place to ensure that families do not lose out as a result of this decision.
“I continue to share the same disappointment and anxiety that many of my constituents feel.”
