AN iconic blue police box is being used as a barber shop offering free haircuts and beard grooming for men who have been affected by homelessness.

The bespoke police box, complete with electricity and running water, is rented from a private individual who gives community groups discounted rates.

Customers also get free tea and coffee and gift bags of donated toiletries such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

And Street Barber Edinburgh, which runs from Leith Walk Police Box on the last Saturday of each month, will be branching out to include women's hairstyles from February.

READ MORE: The gap between the have and the have nots in Scotland widens

Kenny, who was one of the first customers when it started last October, said: "Having your hair cut makes you feel good. Even if just for a while.

"It's great to see that folk care and are ready to be in the cold to do something like this.

"I heard about this in Social Bite where I saw the leaflet.

"I decided to check it out and I needed a trim. Next time I'll come just for a cuppa."

The project was the idea of Zakia Moulaoui, founder of the Invisible Cities social enterprise, which trains homeless people as walking tour guides.

Zakia said: "When you support folk you focus on emergency things like food and housing.

"But once people do get a haircut, a bit of pampering time, they do feel better."

Sean Keoghan, a freelance professional barber, who gives his time to the project, said: "There's always people there and they chat away when I'm cutting their hair, everything from football to Nicola Sturgeon."