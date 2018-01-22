An early-morning train has derailed after a landslip in the Highlands.
Five passengers are believed to have been on board the 6.03am service from Mallaig to Glasgow Queen Street when it came off the track on Monday.
The slip resulted in the line being blocked between Arisaig and Glenfinnan, Lochaber. No-one was hurt in the incident.
Rail operator ScotRail said services between Fort William and Mallaig will not run for the rest of the day.
Here’s some pictures of the landslip at #Glenfinnan. Track and fleet engineers are on site working hard to clear the railway ASAP. ^CT pic.twitter.com/LpKKbCYFxB— ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 22, 2018
A replacement bus service has been introduced which is providing back-up for trains.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "The train has been derailed but it has remained upright.
"We had five passengers on board and they were uninjured and they have been taken off the train.
"Engineers are on site and the embankment will now need to be cleared to see if it is stable."
A spokesman for ScotRail said a landslip between Glenfinnan and Lochailort had resulted in one of its trains being trapped in this area.
He said: "We expect services in this area to be cancelled until the end of service.
"We have a replacement bus service, operated by Shiel Buses, in place between Fort William and Mallaig replacing train services for the rest of the day."
