Prince Harry has taken fiancee Meghan Markle to meet his beloved childhood nanny, it has been reported.
The American star was introduced to Tiggy Pettifer after the couple’s away day to Cardiff last Thursday, The Sun said.
Harry and Ms Markle are thought to have travelled to see Mrs Pettifer, who lives on her family’s Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell in Powys, in South Wales.
Both Harry and his older brother the Duke of Cambridge still adore their former nanny, who was known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke before she married.
She played a key role in helping them adjust following the death of their mother in 1997.
They remain close and she was a guest at William and Kate’s wedding, while her son Tom, William’s godson, acted as a page boy.
She even once described William and Harry as ”my babies”.
She was criticised in 1998 while taking the princes abseiling when 13-year-old Harry was photographed dangling 160ft above a dam without a helmet and proper safety line.
But the princes’ devotion to her prevented her from being sacked.
Kensington Palace declined to comment.
