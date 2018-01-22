A hillwalker has been missing overnight on the UK's largest mountain.

Two men were found by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team close to the summit of Ben Nevis at about 6pm on Sunday, however another man who was with them is still missing.

The party had reported themselves in difficulty earlier in the afternoon.

Teams had to call off the search with the region facing blizzards, poor visibility and risk of avalanche.

Police Scotland Inspector Isla Campbell said: "We would urge any climbers or walkers who were on Ben Nevis on Sunday to report anything they believe may be of assistance to us as soon as possible.

"The conditions on Ben Nevis are currently very challenging and I would urge any walkers or climbers planning a trip to the area to take this into account."

Police Scotland said the search would resume depending upon weather conditions.

Officers urged anyone with to contact them on 101.

Meanwhile, two other hillwalkers were rescued by mountain teams at the Southern Upland Way near Moffat at around 5.30am on Monday.

They had been reported missing after not returning home, but were found to be uninjured.

On Sunday afternoon a 64-year-old near Eskdalemuir reported he had been cut off by snowdrifts with no power for seven days.

Mountain rescue teams evacuated him after he got stuck trying to make his way to a nearby village.