Three men have been arrested in connection with four alleged armed robberies across Lanarkshire.
The first incident occurred at the RS McColl newsagent, Hamilton Street, Carluke, on Sunday, December 10.
The second incident happened at the 10 O'Clock Shop in Sandvale Place, Shotts, on Thursday, December 28.
The third incident took place at Neville's Newsagents in Main Street, Carnwath, on Wednesday, January 10.
They were arrested after a fourth incident on Friday at the 10 O'Clock Shop in Glasgow Road, Wishaw.
The men are aged 38, 49 and 56.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple from Wishaw CID said: "People who use violence and target local shops for their own financial gain have no place in our communities and I hope this provides some reassurance to members of the public that our officers will do everything they can to put a stop to this type of criminal activity and make Lanarkshire a safer place to live and work."
