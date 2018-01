Bafta-nominated actor John McEnery has appeared in court to deny more allegations of pulling out a fake gun in public.

The 74-year-old, who appeared in movies such as Girl With A Pearl Earring and television shows including Silent Witness and The Bill, was due to stand trial on Monday after pleading not guilty to pulling out a black water pistol at the Leading Light pub in Faversham, Kent, on August 8 last year.

But the case was adjourned when fresh accusations came to light that he was being prosecuted for a similar offence just weeks before in a champagne bar in the town.

