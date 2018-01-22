Open for only four years, Sichuan House in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street has been attracting attention for all the right reasons.
The three-chilli sign displayed outside is an indication of what lies within. The restaurant specialises in Sichuan cooking – the first of its kind in Scotland to offer this interesting regional cuisine.
Sichuan peppercorns abound in dishes bursting with ginger, garlic and chilli flavour - ideal for those in search of Chinese food that really packs a real punch on taste.
The space within is warm and welcoming though with an overtly contemporary style. On the menu are such delicacies as hot and chilli king prawn hotpot, whole Peking roast duck and freshly made dumplings. There is also plenty of interest on offer for vegetarians from the list of Chinese vegetable dishes, including water spinach and choi sum.
As well as providing convenience in its well laid out menu - with choices clearly graded for heat and described in both English and Chinese – the restaurant itself is in the heart of Glasgow’s theatreland, offering an ideal starting point for a night of music or entertainment in the city.
Two years ago Herald food critic Ron McKenna, who ranks the restaurant among the best in Scotland, described it as sophisticated and elegant, adding that the menu was “Chinese but not as we know it. Packed with thrilling, fiery and sophisticated Sichuan dishes served in traditional sharing sizes.”
And it seems word has been spreading. At the end of last year, Sichuan House was named Best Chinese Restaurant in Scotland.
