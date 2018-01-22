THOUSANDS of Scots are living with an undiagnosed heart condition which makes them five times more likely to suffer a potentially fatal or disabling stroke, according to a report today.

It estimates 50,000 people in Scotland are living with undiagnosed and untreated atrial fibrillation (AF), which causes an irregular heartbeat.

People with AF are five times more likely to suffer a stroke than those without the condition – but the risk can be cut by two thirds if they are prescribed drugs that help prevent blood clots from forming. The condition also increases a person's risk of heart attacks and dementia.

A report by the Scottish Parliament's Cross Party Group on Heart Disease and Stroke is urging the Scottish Government to launch a targeted detection programme to track down individuals with undiagnosed AF.

It said such a case-finding initiative "could be easily carried out in primary care, pharmacies or community settings with minimally invasive tests" and should be geared towards higher risk groups such as those aged over 65 and patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory disease.

Doing so offers "a crucial opportunity to avoid AF-related strokes and the resulting personal and economic impact", said the report. Stroke is third most common cause of death and a leading cause of disability in Scotland.

People over 40 have a one in four lifetime risk of developing AF, but around 40 per cent of patients experience no symptoms - such as palpitations, breathlessness, dizziness, fainting or fatigue.

A pilot study carried out at five GP practices in Lothian, Greater Glasgow, Tayside, Grampian, and Fife used hand-held electro-cardiogram (ECG) devices to test patients for an irregular heartbeat when they attended an annual check-up for various long-term conditions including heart failure, diabetes and kidney disease. The results were then dispatched to local cardiology teams who verified the diagnosis.

The study concluded that rolling out such a scheme nationally would be more cost-effective over a 30 year period than doing no case-finding, with the widespread provision of hand-held ECGs costing £22.02 per patient.

However, action would be needed to remedy a shortage of cardiac physiologists able to carry out and analyse ECGs.

The report follows an inquiry carried out between June and September 2017 last year by the cross-party group, which brings together MSPs, clinicians, patients and representatives of charities including the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland, Stroke Association and Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Co-convener Colin Smyth MSP said: "As Scotland’s population ages, the numbers of people with AF are likely to increase.

"Our findings recommend a targeted approach to find the people with AF who are most at risk of a stroke. We’re not suggesting national screening but rather support for more local, case-finding programmes."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We are working to improving detection of Atrial Fibrillation by using emerging technologies to make diagnosis more accessible and faster.

"This will build on the successful Scottish Government funded trial of smartphone based systems to identify the condition in primary care.”

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: “Significant improvements have been made in heart disease and stroke outcomes over the past decade, but we want to go further. The good news is that there are simple steps everyone can take to reduce the risks – eating better, being more active, stopping smoking and drinking sensibly can all play their part. We are taking action in all these areas to support people to live healthier lives.”