LABOUR is in “much worse” shape now than it was under Michael Foot’s leadership in the 1980s, according to Tony Blair.

The former Labour leader accused Jeremy Corbyn of allowing “extreme elements” into the party to take up senior positions.

In an interview with the London Evening Standard the 64-year-old former premier was asked if the current state of the party could be compared to the days of hard left militants infiltrating the party 30 or so years ago. He replied: “Now is worse, much worse because it’s happening with the support of the leadership.

