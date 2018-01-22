LABOUR is in “much worse” shape now than it was under Michael Foot’s leadership in the 1980s, according to Tony Blair.
The former Labour leader accused Jeremy Corbyn of allowing “extreme elements” into the party to take up senior positions.
In an interview with the London Evening Standard the 64-year-old former premier was asked if the current state of the party could be compared to the days of hard left militants infiltrating the party 30 or so years ago. He replied: “Now is worse, much worse because it’s happening with the support of the leadership.
Loading article content
“They are bringing back the more extreme elements that were either outside the party or marginalised.”
Mr Blair’s remarks follow elections to the party’s ruling National Executive Committee, which saw all three vacant seats go to left-wingers, including Jon Lansman, the founder of Momentum.
Centrist MPs now fear that ahead of the next General Election, moves will be made to deselect them as candidates.
The ex-PM also made clear that the UK should welcome Donald Trump to Britain because of the importance of America as a partner on trade and security.
“If we’re out of Europe and you don’t dare invite the American president to Britain, we have a problem,” declared the former party leader.
“No matter what you think of Donald Trump, Britain has to keep its relationship with America strong.”
In the interview, Mr Blair reflected on his time in government and the lessons he learned.
“In politics, there is a process of self-education. In the first stage, you think you know nothing. In the second, you think you know everything. The third is when you know what you know and what you don’t know.”
He added: “The risk is that you get stuck at stage two.”
The former PM also said he felt “sorry” for Theresa May because “she genuinely thinks her defining mission is to deliver Brexit”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?