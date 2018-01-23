SCOTLAND came to Downing Street last night as Theresa May celebrated her first Burns Night reception in No 10.

A piper from the Scots Guards piped in the 60 guests, who came from the worlds of politics, business, education and food and drink.

Glasgow-based chef Gary Maclean, a previous winner of Masterchef: The Professionals, was in charge of the Downing Street kitchen for the three-course supper and served up a range of traditional Scottish fare.

For their meal in the plush oak-panelled State Dining Room, the guests had a starter of haggis, main course of seared loin of Highland venison, and chocolate pistachio Drambuie and raspberry shortbread with cranachan ice-cream for dessert.

Mr Maclean said he was “incredibly honoured” to cook for the PM.