ONE of the world’s leading ejector seat manufacturers has admitted breaching health and safety law over the death of a Red Arrows pilot.

Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham was fatally injured after being ejected from his Hawk T1 aircraft while on the ground at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, on November 8, 2011.

The parachute on the Mark 10B ejector seat did not deploy and the South African- born airman died later in hospital.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd director John Martin pleaded guilty at the start of what had been scheduled for a five-week trial on behalf of the Middlesex- based company to a breach of Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in connection with the 35-year-old’s death.

Prosecutor Rex Tedd told Lincoln Crown Court: “The first matter in dispute is the question of design. We say it was defective from the outset.”

Judge Mrs Justice Carr said: “In light of the defendant’s guilty plea, the matter will now proceed to sentencing. No health and safety case is the same. This case is unique like any serious case of its type.”

A date for a future hearing was set for February 12 at the same court and could last up to three days.

In tributes following his death, his family, who attended court yesterday, paid tribute to a “much-loved son and brother”.

They did not comment following yesterday’s 20-minute hearing.

In a statement released after the guilty plea, Martin-Baker said: “Firstly and most importantly we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham.

“Martin-Baker’s priority has and will always be the safety of the aircrew who sit on the company’s seats.

“We appreciate that the Health and Safety Executive, during this process, has acknowledged this dedication and track record of saving lives.”

The company describes itself on its website as a family-run business and “the world leader in the design and manufacture of ejection and crashworthy seats for nearly 70 years”.

In the statement, the firm said it had been designing and manufacturing ejection seats for 73 years “and in that time these ejection seats have been flown by 92 air forces, with more than 17,000 seats currently in use.

“Our ejection seats have saved the lives of 1,050 British Royal Air Force and Navy aircrew, with a further 6,009 aircrew lives saved around the world.”

Mr Cunningham died after his ejector seat initiated during pre-flight checks.

At an inquest into his death in 2014, Central Lincolnshire coroner Stuart Fisher criticised Martin-Baker for failing to warn the RAF about safety issues.

The inquest heard that to trigger the ejector seat a pilot had to pull the firing handle – fitted between their legs – sharply upwards.

But tests following Mr Cunningham’s death showed that if the handle was “locked” in a certain position, a slight downward pressure could unexpectedly launch the ejector seat, the inquest was told.

It was claimed that dangers with the ejector seat were known by Martin-Baker but they were never passed on to the Ministry of Defence. A HSE spokesman said: “HSE acknowledges the defendant’s guilty plea but will not make a further comment until after sentencing.”

Mr Cunningham had just completed his first season with the Red Arrows and held the position of Red 5 in the formation team at the time of his death. He was the second member of the team to die within three months following the loss of Flt Lt Jon Egging, whose Hawk jet crashed during a display at an air show in Dorset.

Britain’s first woman Red Arrows pilot, Kirsty Stewart, quit the following year suffering stress after the deaths of her two colleagues.

BACKGROUND: ‘Joining elite air display squadron was the pinnacle of his flight career’

by Alex Britton

Taking to the skies as a member of the elite Red Arrows aerobatics display team was the pinnacle of Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham’s career.

Born in Johannesburg, Mr Cunningham landed the job after a career in the forces which had seen him complete several tours of Iraq.

He joined the RAF in 2000 and after completing training was based with 617 “The Dambusters” Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Over the next three years, Mr Cunningham was involved in operations in Iraq, flying close air support missions for coalition ground forces.

He started with the Red Arrows in 2010 but was killed in November 2011 aged 35.

In a tribute following his death, his father Jim, mother Monika and sister Nicolette said: “Since his childhood Sean had dreamed of flying fast jets in the Royal Air Force.

“Through his hard work and dedication he achieved that dream and the pinnacle of his career was to fly in the Red Arrows.

“Sean loved his flying and we hope that his life will be an inspiration to all those who share his dreams.

“His fun-loving nature has never failed to put a smile on the faces of those who knew and loved him – this is how he will be remembered.”

Mr Cunningham moved to the UK in 1986 aged nine and attended the Ernesford Grange School in Coventry.

He qualified for his private pilot licence at the age of 17.

He studied electrical and electronic engineering at Nottingham Trent University, and completed Elementary Flying Training as a member of East Midlands University Air Squadron.

Speaking after his death, the then air officer commanding Number 22 (Training) Group, Air Vice-Marshal Mike Lloyd, said: “The Red Arrows personify the teamwork, professionalism and excellence that is common-place throughout the Royal Air Force and Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham demonstrated each of these values on a daily basis. His contribution to the service as an aviator in the Tornado GR4 Force, as a Red Arrows pilot and as an officer has been outstanding.

“Sean will be missed by all and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Group Captain Simon Blake, the commandant of the RAF’s Central Flying School, said at the time: “His constant smile, energy, and joie de vivre was infectious and he will be sorely missed by his fellow pilots, the entire Red Arrows team and his many colleagues and friends in the wider Royal Air Force.

“Our heartfelt sorrow and sympathy go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

Members of the Red Arrows carried Mr Cunningham’s coffin into Coventry Cathedral for his funeral and two Tornado GR4 jets from his parent unit, 617 Squadron, performed a flypast at 1,000ft.

Among the congregation were the television presenter Carol Vorderman and the actor and impressionist Jon Culshaw.

Ms Vorderman, who was a friend of Mr Cunningham, said: “I think the service was very moving and it reflected Sean’s life.”