US vice president Mike Pence has said reports that an adult film star had an alleged affair with President Donald Trump are “baseless allegations”.
Mr Pence spoke during a visit to Jerusalem on Monday.
He said he was “not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the president”.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Trump’s personal lawyer brokered a payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to prohibit her from publicly discussing the alleged affair before the presidential election.
Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Mr Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, has denied there was any relationship.
He gave the Journal a statement from “Stormy Daniels” denying receiving “hush money.”
A tabloid magazine reportedly held back from publishing her 2011 account of the alleged affair after Mr Cohen threatened to sue.
