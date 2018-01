DEREK Provan is moving from Heathrow to succeed Amanda McMillan as managing director of Glasgow Airport, where he started his aviation career in 1998.

Mr Provan spent three years as managing director of Aberdeen International Airport before joining Heathrow in 2013. As well as taking the top job at Glasgow, he succeeds Ms McMillan as chief executive officer of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports parent company AGS Airports.

In October, Ms McMillan announced plans to step down as managing director of Glasgow Airport to move with her family to Australia.

