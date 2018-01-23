The proposed £11.7 billion takeover of Sky by 21st Century Fox is not in the public interest as the combined group would have too much control over UK news media, the competition watchdog has provisionally found.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said if Fox’s plan to take full control of Sky went ahead, it was ” likely to operate against the public interest”.

While it found there was not a lack of a genuine commitment to meeting broadcasting standards in the UK, its concerns over the impact on media plurality meant that overall it believed the deal was not in the public interest.

