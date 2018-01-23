A COUNCILLOR whose election was hailed as a sign of a Scottish Conservative revival has refused to give up his seat after walking out of the party.

Paul Aitken, who last May became the first Tory elected in Barrhead for 25 years, told the Herald he intended to carry on despite Labour demanding he should face a by-election.

Mr Aitken quit the Tory opposition on East Renfrewshire Council at the weekend after a series of disagreements with party colleagues, and is now sitting as an Independent.

Severing his links with the Tories, he said: “Local councillors should not feel bound by party diktat in relation to what they may say or how they may vote. Local councillors answer to their constituents.”

Labour seized on the remarks to argue Mr Aitken should answer to his constituents in a by-election given he stood on a Conservative ticket.

However Mr Aitken, who works as a lawyer at Midlothian Council, has now said he is staying put, and constituents will get their say at the 2022 local election.

He said: “I look forward to serving my constituents in Barrhead and Uplawmoor as an Independent Councillor.

“Local councillors should not feel bound by narrow party politics in relation to what they may say or how they may vote.

“Like all local councillors, I will be answerable to my constituents at the next election.

“I hope to earn their respect and trust over the coming months and years.

“I hope my constituents will feel able to approach me, no matter which party they would normally vote for”.

Mr Aitken was publicly supported last year by deputy Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw.

The Eastwood MSP said Mr Aitken was a “fantastic” candidate and was quick to celebrate his election, posting a picture of himself with Mr Aitken after the count.

“Congratulations to Paul Aitken on becoming first Conservative Cllr in Barrhead in 25 years,” he tweeted.

Labour Councillor Paul O’Kane, deputy leader of East Renfrewshire, who has called for Mr Aitken to seek re-election in a by-election, said: “Cllr Aitken talks about trust and respect but how can people in Barrhead and Uplawmoor trust him when after only nine months he has walked away from the platform he was elected on?

“If he cares as much about representing local people as he claims he does then he should do the honourable thing.

“He should step down from the Council and let the people have their say democratically as to whether or not they want an Independent Councillor with a new set of policies and priorities.”

Councillor Gordon Wallace, chair of East Renfrewshire Conservative & Unionist Association, said the local party was “obviously disappointed” by Mr Aitken’s decision.