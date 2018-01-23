THE SNP has claimed even Downing Street is unimpressed by Scotland’s new Conservative MPs after it misspelled a quarter of their names in an official press release.
The Nationalists said the blunder for “deeply embarrassing” for the group, who according to the Scottish Tories are meant to “champion the Scottish national interest” at Westminster.
On Monday, Downing Street issued an error-strewn press release about Prime Minister Theresa May hosting a Burns Supper at Number 10 that night.
Nine of the 12 Scottish Tory MPs newly elected last year were among the guests, as well as Scottish Secretary David Mundell.
However the release misspelled three of the new intake.
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie became “Andrew Bowies”.
Banff & Buchan MP David Duguid became “David Dugauid”.
And Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson became “Ross Thompson”.
The release - which was issued twice with the same mistakes - also wrongly referred to the founder of Edinburgh-based SocialBite Josh Littlejohn as “John Littlejohn” and called the Scotch Whisky Association the "Scottish Whisky Association".
The meal was also ridiculed for featuring "crispy haggis" as a starter and venison as a main, leading Twitter users to ask if there would be an address to an appetiser.
An SNP spokesperson said: “This is deeply embarrassing for the 13 Tory MPs - who have so failed to make any impact at Westminster - that Number 10 can't even get their names right.
"The Scottish Tories are not only useless, but they are having a detrimental impact on Scotland by threatening the devolution settlement: they are failing to stand up for Scotland's interests as legislation for leaving the EU passes through Westminster.”
Government sources admitted an unchecked draft list had been issued by mistake under pressure to meet media deadlines on Monday.
"it was human error," a source said.
