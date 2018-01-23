THERESA May has slapped down Boris Johnson in front of their Cabinet colleagues after the Foreign Secretary let it be known that he wanted the NHS to get a £5 billion a year boost.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, arriving in Brussels for an economic summit, was the first to deliver a public rebuke to his Cabinet colleague, declaring that "Mr Johnson is the Foreign Secretary" and that he had approved extra funding for the NHS at the Autumn Budget.

But during a 60-minute Cabinet discussion on the NHS, the Prime Minister herself pointedly put down Mr Johnson.

Asked if she felt it was helpful to see headlines before Cabinet about how the Foreign Secretary was demanding extra cash, her spokesman said: “The PM and a large number of Cabinet ministers made the point that Cabinet discussions should take place in private.”

He said most Cabinet members spoke on the NHS in a wide-ranging discussion. Asked if it was heated, he replied: “No. It was a good, constructive discussion.”

Asked if Mr Johnson raised a desire for extra spending on the NHS, he replied: “No ministers discussed any specific number in relation to NHS funding.”

Asked if the Foreign Secretary suggested the Brexit dividend could be used to increase health spending, the spokesman said a number of ministers made this point.

Former Business Minister Anna Soubry, a prominent pro-EU campaigner, said Mrs May should have sacked Mr Johnson, saying he had shown "longstanding incompetence and disloyalty".

She warned unless the PM acted now "Boris will bring her down".

Nick Timothy, the former Chief of Staff at No 10, also hit out at Mr Johnson.

"Breaching collective responsibility and leaking Cabinet discussions are bad enough but part of political life," he said. "But pre-briefing your disagreement with Government policy ahead of Cabinet?"

Philip Lee, the Justice Minister, said "now was not the time" for such a debate, adding: "I'm getting on with my own job; as should others."

The row has broken out amid signs of growing frustration among some backbenchers at the Government's performance, prompting renewed speculation that the Foreign Secretary is "on manoeuvres".

Last week, Mr Johnson again drew attention to his controversial claim during the EU referendum that leaving the bloc would release an additional £350m a week to spend on the NHS but claimed the figure was an underestimate.

His Conservative colleague, Sir Nicholas Soames is the latest Tory backbencher to voice unease about the style of the PM's administration after former minister Nick Boles warned of "timidity and lack of ambition, urging Mrs May to “raise your game”.

Using one of the extended hashtags which have become his social media trademark, Sir Nicholas asked: "Where's the bold and brave? So far, it's dull, dull, dull."

The former Defence Minister warned: "It really won't be enough to get people to vote against The Corbini. They must have really sound reasons to vote Conservative. We really need to get on with this. #wherestheboldandbravesofaritsdulldulldull."

At Cabinet, Mrs May led talks on the NHS winter update, pointing out how at the Autumn Budget the Government announced an extra £6bn for the NHS, underlining how this confirmed health care was one of her administration’s top priorities.

As regards the future and how any post Brexit return from the EU might be spent, the PM reminded senior ministers that the Government “has consistently said we will spend money on our priorities such as housing, schools and the NHS”.

Looking forward, she pointed out how efficiency reviews were being set up to ensure the taxpayers got best value for money from the NHS, that the Government was moving on integrating health and social care and there would be a spending review early next year.

In the winter update, Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, told colleagues the NHS in England had been placed under significant pressure due to the worst flu outbreak for a number of years.

In the first week of 2018 flu admissions were approaching double that of the worst week in 2010/11, which was at the time of the swineflu epidemic. But, he stressed, staff were doing an excellent job in treating patients.

The spokesman said Cabinet was told that the most extensive preparations had taken place due to enhancements to the 111 phone helpline with more doctors and nurses responding. This had meant that as estimated 2.3 million people had been diverted away from hospital Accident and Emergency Units. In addition, an extra 1m people were given flu vaccinations.