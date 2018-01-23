By Russell Steele

HERITAGE watchdogs have given the council the go-ahead to take steps to preserve and protect an historic relic of the Second World War.

The Larkfield heavy anti-aircraft battery was built as part of an extensive system of defences along the River Clyde.

Located near Coves Reservoir on a plateau overlooking Greenock, Gourock and the Clyde, it is made up of a command post, several gun emplacements and a number of associated concrete shelter buildings.

It is recognised as being of national historic importance given its role in the defence of the Clyde during the war.

But the landmark has been under siege from anti-social yobs in recent times, jeopardising its future.

Councillor Natasha Murphy, communities vice convener, said: “Unfortunately it has become a focus for anti-social behaviour over recent years, causing problems for local residents.

“It is extremely important that we take action now to protect it otherwise we run the very real risk of important archaeological evidence from a key period in our history being lost.”

The roofed concrete bunkers at the battery currently have openings for doors and windows which are open to the elements.

The council will now install iron grilles over the openings to prevent access but still allow visual inspection of the interior.

Hinged gates will allow future access and maintenance, and foliage and trees will also be cleared from the surrounding area.

Councillor Murphy added: “I am pleased Historic Environment Scotland — the lead public body which investigates, cares for and promotes Scotland’s historic environment — has recognised the importance of the battery and our efforts to preserve it.

“This decision will also be hugely welcomed by the local community and I hope that very soon the public and tourists will be able to take time to appreciate these timeless pieces of Inverclyde history.”