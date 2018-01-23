Neil Lennon has continued his war of words with Hearts boss Craig Levein following Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

The Hibernian manager was left fuming after seeing his side lose 1-0 at Tynecastle following Levein's claims the result would "restore natural order" in the fixture.

Levein attempted to play down the comments on Tuesday morning, claiming his own comments were just a "good laugh" after Lennon had branded him "disrespectful" after the game.

However Lennon has been left far from impressed with the behaviour of the former Scotland manager.

"I didn't find it funny," he said in response to Levein's remark. "Comments like that come back to haunt you.

"I thought it was derogatory to my club, to my players to my supporters and to me.

"He didn't come for a drink after the game to explain himself, so the gloves are off now."

The two have previously enjoyed a cordial relationship, but that has changed following Sunday's result.

When asked if his opinion of Levein had changed, Lennon said: "Yes.

"(But) I won't dwell on it. I think I made my feelings pretty clear after the game on Sunday."

The Hibees boss has further issues to contend with as Anthony Stokes appears to edge towards the exit at Easter Road.

Stokes failed to make the matchday squad on Sunday following reports of a falling out with Lennon.

Although he has since returned to training, Lennon admitted he is looking to add attacking reinforcements.

He said: "We are looking to bring an attacking player in if we can. Anthony is back training and will be in contention for the squad on Wednesday (against Dundee).

"He asked for time off, he got it and is back in training."

Lennon appeared to have a dig at Stokes' professionalism following reports the striker broke curfew during a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

"For every player, it is the same premise: it is your livelihood and what you are paid to do and you have to act accordingly," he said.

"Sacrifices have to be made and there has to be a dedication to your game.

"We have all had to do that and sometimes players cross the line and that's understandable, but sometimes they cross the line too many times and they have to be responsible for their actions."