YOUNG Scots fear they have no control over their lives and have little confidence that a brighter future is around the corner.

Levels of happiness among 16-25-year-olds have dropped to a nine-year low as worries over jobs, money and the political climate replace optimism that years of study at school and university will pave the way to the type of prosperity enjoyed by older generations.

The findings were revealed in a survey by the Princes Trust, which revealed that the number of young people experiencing feelings of hopelessness as they contemplate their prospects is on the rise.

Almost a third of the Scots who took part said that they believe they will have little say on how their lives will play out, an increase on the previous year according the ninth annual Prince's Trust Macquarie Youth Index 2018.

Across the UK last year, young people's levels of happiness and confidence dropped to the lowest point since the index was first commissioned.

The research found that 32 per cent of young do not feel in control of their lives, up from 24% in the 2017 report.

It also revealed that almost half of young people in Scotland (46 per cent) fear that the economy will provide fewer job opportunities for their generation in the next three years, while more than half of young people in Scotland (51 per cent) believe a lack of self-confidence holds them back.

The unpredictable political climate is also taking its toll on young people, with almost two thirds (64 per cent) saying it makes them feel anxious about their future.

With 2018 designated Scotland's Year of Young People, the Prince's Trust is now calling on the Scottish Government and employers to focus on young people and provide them with the skills and confidence they need to thrive.

Reece Hayes, Young Ambassador for Prince's Trust Scotland, said: "I felt like a failure applying for jobs, it was demoralising. Even when you secure work, it's often temporary, low paid, and not necessarily in the sector you want to build a career in.

"The Prince's Trust Youth Index report tells us what young people already know - our generation face many challenges, and to succeed, we need people to believe in us, and give us a chance.

"As 2018 is Year of Young People in Scotland, this research should be a wake-up call to Government and employers to invest in young people's confidence and skills to help us build a future where we can live, learn, and earn."

The survey also found that almost a third (30 per cent) of young people north of the border think getting relevant work experience is one of the biggest challenges in pursuing a career.

However more than half (53 per cent) think there are not enough jobs available in their local area.

Nearly half of young people in Scotland (49 per cent) worry about their finances while almost a fifth (19 per cent) even think their life will amount to nothing, no matter how hard they try.

The online survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of The Prince's Trust between November 9 and 26 2017.

Scottish Youth Parliament’s Chair Amy Lee Fraioli MSYP said: “The news that nearly 64 per cent of young people in Scotland feel anxious about their future is certainly sad, but not surprising.

“Ensuring that the rights of young people are included in Brexit negotiations has been a priority of the Scottish Youth Parliament, as so many young people are fearful of not being heard in what is arguably one of the most important events in our lives.

“Scotland’s young people should feel celebrated, motivated, and supported, but this latest report suggests there is still room for improvement.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are determined this generation of young people has a bright future to look forward to – but this report highlights the real concern among many younger people about the opportunities open to them.

“And nothing threatens their prospects more than the UK Government’s misguided Brexit plans, which threaten to deprive young people of the right to live and work in the world’s biggest single market of around half a billion people.

“We have reduced youth unemployment by 40 per cent, four years ahead of schedule, and are continuing to grow the successful Modern Apprenticeship programme to 28,000 for 2018/19 which, for the first time, will include graduate apprenticeships."

She added: “The Year of Young People is an opportunity to strengthen young people’s voices and give them a greater say in decisions which affect their lives.

"We will continue to work with partners and young people to ensure their views are listened to and acted upon in 2018 and beyond.”