By Adam Thomas

A BID to relocate Dumbarton FC’s stadium out of town has been delayed after a decision was due this month.

The club’s shareholders hoped plans for the 4,000-seater stadium near Renton would go before West Dunbartonshire Council next week.

However, the decision has been put on hold in a bid to ensure the £13.5 million development is in harmony with the area’s local development plan.

A statement from the club’s owners Brabco said: “While we had hoped that a decision on our application would be made at the end of January, the additional time gives us a great opportunity to build on the massive support for these plans.”

“As owners, we have been determined to make sure that Dumbarton Football Club remains one of Scottish football’s successes and not one of its casualties.”

Their statement come as the local council's leader, Jonathan McColl, publicly supported the controversial plans, saying he “wholeheartedly supports this proposed move, subject to any roads, environmental and other issues being resolved through the normal planning process prior to full permission being granted”.

He also said “the proposed development will see not only enhanced facilities for our local football team and fans, but more publicly available facilities developed.”

However, the plans are being opposed by two community councils – Silverton and Overtoun, and Bonhill and Dalmonach – who have lodged objections with the council.

The club’s directors warned earlier this month the team risked a “cycle of decline” if the Sons stay at their current stadium in Castle Road, with significant levels of spending on repair and renewal of the existing facilities over the next five years would mean less finance available for the football team.

It is a huge decision for the area, and Simon Barrow, the spokesperson for the Sonstrust, a supporters group, said the decision for it to go to a full council emphasises the importance of the choice.

He added: “The decision that the entire council will now discuss the community stadium proposal for Young’s Farm emphasises that this is a major decision for and about the whole of Dumbarton.

“We will use the additional time to pursue with the owners changes at the club which can make a huge difference to the future we have in football, community and commercial terms.

“We also want to ensure that all councillors are clear about the main concern of Dumbarton fans, which is that a condition of any green light on planning should be that the current ground at the Rock cannot be sold until a viable new stadium has been delivered.

“We fully recognise the enormous potential benefit a community stadium at Young’s Farm can create.

“If this ambitious proposal moves ahead it is obviously important that supporters are fully engaged, and that the owners of Dumbarton FC work with the club, the fans and the community to deliver on the promises they have made to all of us.”