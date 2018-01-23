BORIS Johnson has been slapped down by Theresa May and incurred the wrath of some of his Cabinet colleagues after he let it be known that he wanted the NHS to get a £5 billion a year boost.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, arriving in Brussels for an economic summit, was the first to deliver a public rebuke to his Cabinet colleague, declaring that "Mr Johnson is the Foreign Secretary" and that he had approved an extra £6bn of funding for the NHS at the Budget.

But during a 60-minute discussion at Cabinet in Downing Street, the Prime Minister pointedly put down Mr Johnson.

Asked if she felt it was helpful to see headlines before Cabinet about how the Foreign Secretary was demanding extra cash, her spokesman said: “The PM and a large number of Cabinet ministers made the point that Cabinet discussions should take place in private.”

He said most Cabinet members spoke on the NHS in a wide-ranging discussion. Asked if it was heated, he replied: “No. It was a good, constructive discussion.”

But sources suggested there was a deal of tension in the room.

Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, was said to have been particularly incensed by Mr Johnson’s actions.

She spoke out, insisting it was important that Cabinet members were able to trust each other, and looking directly at her colleague said: "I’m talking to you, Foreign Secretary."

Another Cabinet Minister claimed Mr Johnson had been “pretty much” humiliated. “Let’s just say he didn’t have much support.”

Hours earlier, friends had made clear the Foreign Secretary’s view that the NHS should have a £5bn a year boost, which would mean an annual £500m windfall for the Scottish Government.

But while No 10 said that a number of ministers suggested the Brexit dividend should be used to boost the NHS, no one, including Mr Johnson, mentioned a figure.

Later, Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, appearing before a committee of MPs, noted: "I don't think any Health Secretary is ever going to not support potential extra resources for his or her department."

Downing Street unexpectedly revealed that a spending review would be held “early next year” to review the budgets of all Whitehall departments, which suggests that any increase in NHS spending would take place from 2020, not 2019 as Mr Johnson would like.

Last week, he again drew attention to his controversial claim during the EU referendum that leaving the bloc would release an additional £350m a week to spend on the NHS but claimed the figure was an underestimate.

Former Business Minister Anna Soubry, a prominent pro-EU campaigner, said Mrs May should have sacked Mr Johnson, saying he had shown "longstanding incompetence and disloyalty".

She warned unless the PM acted now, "Boris will bring her down".

Nick Timothy, the former Chief of Staff at No 10, also hit out at Mr Johnson.

"Breaching collective responsibility and leaking Cabinet discussions are bad enough but part of political life," he said. "But pre-briefing your disagreement with Government policy ahead of Cabinet?"

The row has broken out amid signs of growing frustration among some backbenchers at the Government's performance prompting renewed speculation that the Foreign Secretary was "on manoeuvres".

His Conservative colleague, Sir Nicholas Soames was the latest Tory backbencher to voice unease about the style of the PM's administration after former minister Nick Boles warned of "timidity and lack of ambition" and urged Mrs May to “raise your game”.

Using one of the extended hashtags which have become his social media trademark, Sir Nicholas asked: "Where's the bold and brave? So far, it's dull, dull, dull."

The former Defence Minister warned: "It really won't be enough to get people to vote against The Corbini. They must have really sound reasons to vote Conservative. We really need to get on with this. #wherestheboldandbravesofaritsdulldulldull."