MICHAEL Russell has said a constitutional crisis over Brexit can be avoided if Holyrood and the other devolved legislatures are given “equality” with Westminster in a key respect.

Offering a way out of the row that has dogged the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, the SNP Brexit Minister said the change could be achieved by amending it in the House of Lords.

The Scottish and Welsh governments say the Bill is a “power grab”, as it would see all powers repatriated from the EU at Brexit go to Westminster, even those in devolved areas.

That flies in the face of the principle that all powers not specifically reserved to Westminster are devolved by default.

The UK government says the plan, enshrined in Clause 11 of the Bill, is a stopgap until most powers are passed to Holyrood, with a few retained in UK-wide “common frameworks”

However Holyrood's cross-party finance committee said the Bill, as drafted, would undermine devolution and Clause 11 should be removed or replaced.

The committee said Holyrood should withhold legislative consent unless the Bill was satisfactorily amended.

Mr Russell said: "The UK Government has indicated they are likely to bring an amendment, but it can’t be just any amendment - it must be an amendment that has been agreed with the Welsh and the Scottish Governments.

“It is absolutely clear what must be in that amendment. It must be equality of treatment of the parliaments of these islands and the governments of these islands.

“There must be agreement on both the subject for frameworks and what is in those frameworks. There cannot be imposition by any one of those parliaments or governments on the other, and all must be consulted.

“If an approach can be found to bring agreement on the basis of equality then that will be something that we can consider.”

Labour MSP Neil Findlay said Scottish Tories “couldn't deliver a Friday night takeaway” never mind the necessary changes, after refusing to amend Clause 11 in the Commons.

He said: “What this episode has shown is that Ruth Davidson, despite her all her tank-driving, buffalo riding photo opportunities so loved by her diminishing band of Tory loyalists and despite her chummy chats with the Prime Minister at election time has no influence and no say on what happens during the Brexit process.”

Green Patrick Harvie said he had “very little expectation” the Bill could be “salvaged in any way that is acceptable” and should be rejected at Holyrood.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser insisted his party was "determined" to bring forward amendments.

He said: "The Scottish Conservatives are disappointed the necessary amendments to Clause 11 could not be made in the Commons and we are determined to see these rectified in the Lords.

"It is now over the UK Government to work with the Scottish Government and indeed the government of Wales to ensure the necessary amendments are made to the EU Withdrawal Bill to allow legislative consent to be granted.

"On this side of the chamber we will be working closely with our Westminster colleagues to ensure that this does happen."

SNP committee convener Bruce Crawford described the Bill as "frequently obscure", Byzantine and "unnecessarily complex, ambiguous and torturous in both structure and drafting".

He voiced "dismay and grave concern" that amendments had not been brought forward in the Commons, saying it was "imperative" changes were "urgently" advanced in the Lords.