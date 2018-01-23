THE new Northern Ireland Secretary has been accused of letting the “cat out of the bag” by suggesting having separate rules across the Irish border after Brexit is impractical.

Karen Bradley, being cross-examined by peers, said it "simply isn't tenable" to have different agricultural rules for one side of a field from the other side of a field after the UK left the European Union.

Her words were seized on by the pro-EU Open Britain campaign, which argued that they confirmed that different regulatory standards or different tariff regimes could not be introduced if the Irish border was to remain open, as both governments want, and that the only way to avoid a hard border was for the whole of the UK to remain in the single market and customs union.

Ms Bradley told the Lords EU Committee: “One of the facts I have learned in the last two weeks is there are more border crossings between Northern Ireland and Ireland than there are on the whole eastern side of the EU.

“There are fields where the border goes through them. If you are talking about agricultural production, it’s simply not tenable to have different rules for one side of the field from the other side of the field. We are all pragmatic about that.

“The single electricity market is another example of the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland in that that single electricity market is simply not replicated anywhere else in the UK. That’s why we are talking about specific solutions and we are clear about these unique circumstances,” she added.

But Labour’s Lord Hain, a leading supporter of Open Britain, declared: “The cat is now out of the bag on Northern Ireland. Even the Northern Ireland Secretary accepts that regulatory divergence is not possible.

“This makes a complete mockery of the Government’s plans to leave the single market and the customs union whilst also keeping an open border on the island of Ireland.”

The former Northern Ireland Secretary went on: “The reality is that the Government’s statements on the Irish border have been a complete fudge at best and dangerously contradictory at worst. You cannot have different regulatory standards or different tariff regimes if you want the Irish border to remain as open as it is today.”

He added: “The only way to avoid the re-emergence of a hard border in Ireland is for the whole UK to stay in both the single market and the customs union on a permanent basis.”

In December plans for "full regulatory alignment" between Northern Ireland and the Republic led to the collapse of a proposed phase one deal with Brussels after the Democratic Unionists objected to any agreement that treated the region differently from the rest of the UK. Theresa May then made clear any deal with the EU would be UKwide.

The phase one talks concluded successfully when the UK Government agreed to maintain an open border, agreeing to a backstop, that if no deal was achieved, there would still be "full alignment with the rules" of the EU's single market and customs union, which underpin the Good Friday Agreement.

The Prime Minister admitted that “specific solutions to what are the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland” would still need to be found; to many, this lacked clarity and was a negotiating fudge.

Ms Bradley also told the Lords committee it was vital devolution to Northern Ireland was restored to enable an executive to participate in Brexit structures such as the Joint Ministerial Committee alongside the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

But she would not be drawn whether or not the UK Government would find a way of letting politicians from the various parties contribute to bodies like the JMC even if devolution did not return.

The Secretary of State said her sole focus and energy was on making a success of the latest round of power-sharing talks which begin on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Michel Barnier warned a post-Brexit free trade agreement with the EU could be vetoed if the UK insisted on the freedom to diverge from European standards and regulations.

The Brussels's chief negotiator, speaking at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, said any deal which failed to preserve a level regulatory playing field would face "difficulties" in securing the ratification of national and regional parliaments in the remaining 27 member states - including his homeland of France.

Up to 38 national and regional legislatures in the EU will hold a veto on any trade deal and any one of them has the power to block it. An earlier agreement with Canada almost collapsed in 2016 over a threatened veto from the Walloon parliament in Belgium.

Asked what model London was seeking for the post-Brexit relationship, Mr Barnier replied: "I can't tell you. I'm waiting for British proposals, but I have heard the red lines they have laid down."