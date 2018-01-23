SCOTS radio presenter Shereen Nanjiani is celebrating after it was announced her second cousin was nominated for an Oscar.

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon are among the names in the 90th Academy Awards frame for best screenplay having co-written The Big Sick, their true story of cross-cultural love.

British stars shortlisted for the Oscars included Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins and a pair of Daniels - Day-Lewis and Kaluuya who will battle it out for the leading actor gong.

"At times we worried it would be insurmountable, or would rip us apart, or even worse — that no one would like it," Nanjiani and Gordon said in a joint statement. "The fact that it connected with audiences is exhilarating, and this nomination proves that our love is real. We have decided to stay married."

Scotland's first ever Asian newsreader Shereen Nanjani, who is now a BBC Radio Scotland presenter, said: "I’m absolutely delighted that Kumail and Emily have been nominated and honoured to be basking in their reflected glory!

"It tells the true story of how Emily and Kumail met and married despite his family’s wish that he would have an arranged marriage with a Pakistani Muslim.

"Kumail is only the second person in the Nanjiani family to marry “out”- the first was my dad, Max, more than 50 years ago. My mum was English, white., and not a Muslim. It caused quite a scandal at the time, though eventually they accepted it. "

The couple face competition from Jordan Peele writer of the acclaimed horror movie Get Out, Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"It’s an emotional experience seeing your family’s story on the big screen," added Ms Nanjani, who was presenter of STV's main evening news programme Scotland Today for 22 years. "I’m especially pleased because it’s such a positive story of multi-culturalism that you so rarely see in mainstream cinema.

"It was very special for my Dad to see it too. There’s even a wee veiled reference to him in the film.

"Impact on multiculturalism? Big question, but just to see an Asian man play the romantic lead in a Hollywood comedy is a big step forward."

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance The Shape of Water was the most nominated film with 13, ahead of Dunkirk with eight, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received seven.

The Shape Of Water's Sally Hawkins was nominated for leading actress, as was Ireland's Saoirse Ronan for her role in Lady Bird, it was announced in Los Angeles Lesley Manville was nominated for supporting actress for her role opposite Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread.

Christopher Nolan was nominated for best director for Dunkirk, which is up for best picture.

The war film faces Joe Wright's Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Martin McDonagh, who also got a nod for original screenplay.

Oldman was nominated for best actor fresh off his success at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Get Out's Kaluuya is a first-time nominee unlike Day-Lewis, who already has three Oscars in his trophy cabinet.

The Britons are up against Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington for Roman J Israel, Esq and newcomer Timothee Chalamet with Call Me By Your Name.

Christopher Plummer was nominated for supporting actor for his role in Sir Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World, in which he was an 11th-hour replacement to scrub disgraced actor Kevin Spacey from the finished film.

He is up against Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, both for Three Billboards, and The Shape Of Water's Richard Jenkins and The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe.

Hawkins and Ronan face The Post's Meryl Streep, I, Tonya's Margot Robbie and Three Billboard's Frances McDormand, who has already triumphed at the Globes and the SAGs with the role.

Manville is up against Mudbound's Mary J Blige, Lady Bird's Laurie Metcalf, The Shape Of Water's Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney in I, Tonya.

Other Britons to be nominated include Radiohead musician Jonny Greenwood for his original score on Phantom Thread and Roger Deakins for his cinematography on Blade Runner 2049.

Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig was nominated for best director, making her only the fifth women in history to be up for the award.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th Academy Awards from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on March 4.