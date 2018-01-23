Crowds of tech aficionados, news crews and the simply curious turned out for the opening of Amazon’s checkout-free convenience store, turning a generally non-descript shop in Seattle into something more like an Apple store the day a new iPhone comes out.

"This is the future of grocery shopping. It's exciting to see the technology in action," said Yuval Fleming, who was so eager to try it out that he happily stood in a pre-dawn queue to be one of the first to enter the store.

Mr Fleming came out with a six-pack of beer and a mug emblazoned with the Amazon Go tag line, "Just Walk Out shopping."

COMMENT: Till-less shops will not replace traditional supermarkets any time soon

Amazon Go shoppers need to have an Amazon account and to put the Amazon Go app on their phones. They scan the app on the electronic readers at the entrance turnstiles, then walk in and grab whatever they want. They can stick their purchases in their pockets, a bag or a pack — Amazon's technology knows what they've taken and charges their account. There are no checkout lines.

The store opened to Amazon staff a year ago but only now to the public, with fascination mingling with worries about future jobs lost to automation and the tide of cool-but-expensive technology that highlights the growing divide between haves and have-nots.

Critics note that shopping at the store requires a smart phone, a credit card or electronic payment system linked to an Amazon account, and that the shop carries items mostly aimed at a wealthy clientele who can afford to choose organic and locally-sourced items.

Amazon has been working on the technology that powers the Amazon Go store for about five years and opened the store to staff for beta testing in 2016. It was supposed to open to the public in 2017 but getting the bugs worked out appears to have proven trickier than expected.

Most visitors on the opening day were buying snacks and items simply for the novelty of getting to try out the technology. By 8am stockers were already replenishing the Amazon Just Walk Out mugs and bags, which had been cleared out by the eager crowd.

The space is the size of a regular convenience store, though with a high-end assortment of foods. They include chilled beverages, sweets, snacks, ready-made salads and sandwiches, frozen foods and a wall of meal kits for dinners.

The foods sits on shelves full of hidden sensors that note when an item has been removed or when it's been put back. Hundreds of cameras, painted matte black to blend in with the ceiling, capture movement.

Mr Fleming, one of more than 100 would-be shoppers gathered to be the first to shop in the store, timed his trip: 51 seconds from turnstile to pick-up to exit, according to the app.

Amazon has declined to speculate on any future plans for using the technology in other venues, including Whole Foods stores, which it purchased in 2017.

Amazon analyst Sucharita Kodali with Forrester Research believes the technology itself should be successful in the long term.

“If they’ve figured out how to manage 100 people in a store simultaneously and keep all of those transactions straight and keep all of the inventory that those people purchase straight, then why wouldn’t it be scalable?” she said.

One notable difference about the Amazon Go store is that it only sells identical items. All the salads and sandwiches are pre-packaged and sold in identical amounts, so each ham sandwich, for example, is the same price and can be seen by the store as interchangeable with every other ham sandwich. This limits the number of items of which the store must keep track.

Ms Kodali doesn’t see this as a problem in the long term, though it might result in changes to the typical supermarket practice of selling items such as fruits and vegetables in bulk by weight.

“Subway and Chipotles have very strict standards that standardise everything, that’s how they’re able to make sure there’s not huge variation in cost. These major chains have figured it out, so I have no doubt Amazon will as well,” she said.

One thing that doesn't appear to be different at the Amazon Go store is prices. They don't seem to be any higher than for similar items at other stores, said Cooper Smith, head of Amazon research at the business intelligence company L2.

But that could change in the future if Amazon scales it up to work in its Whole Foods stores, he says.

Then, Amazon could use the savings its realises from not having to pay cashiers in its Whole Foods locations to subsidise the cost of groceries to consumers.

That, he said, "would be a game-changer.”