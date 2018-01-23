PROTESTS are being made to the rural economy secretary after it emerged more than 20 jobs are to go at two of Scotland's best loved historic estates.

The NTS has notified staff that 79 posts are at risk of redundancy at properties around the country.

The Prospect union which represents scientists, engineers, managers and other specialists, says sites that will be affected include Brodick Castle on the Isle of Arran, where they say 20 jobs will go, and the Threave estate in Dumfries and Galloway.

Prospect says those working on the Isle of Arran are permanent seasonal staff and would have been expecting to return to their jobs in March or April.

And the union is concerned the proposed cuts on Threave could impact on the area’s ambition of becoming a natural nature reserve, as the ranger service would be reduced.

Rangers currently provide a vital role in maintaining the estate and relationships with tourists, local communities and schools.

The union has written to Fergus Ewing MSP protesting against the cuts saying they will have a "disproportionate impact" on rural locations.

Prospect negotiations officer Ian Perth said: “While we respect an organisation, like the trust, needs to consider changes from time to time, employers can do this by working in partnership with their staff. Instead it seems the trust are proposing to delete 78 roles, and create over 60 new job titles.

‘’Our union want the trust to be successful and viable but compulsory redundancy is a very blunt instrument and should be used very sparingly by when spending charity funds. Organisations should try to make changes in partnership with staff.’’ The job losses followed an examination of the trust's position which found fewer than ten of its heritage attractions operate at a profit.

While membership increased to 380,000, "there is an inbuilt prospect of future decline" unless it can widen its appeal, according to the trust.

Stuart Maxwell, the National Trust for Scotland’s General Manager for Ayrshire & Arran said: “As many people will be aware, Brodick Castle has been closed for some time as we carry out important works to improve fire safety. This has given us time to re-think the visitor journey through the Castle and how we interpret and present it. Our intention is to invest further in what is effectively a five-star visitor attraction that better serves the unique history of the castle and its surroundings.

“As Brodick Castle is closed for a longer period of refurbishment than initially planned, and will not open before Summer 2018 at the earliest, we are taking the opportunity to apply our new thinking now. We are planning a visitor experience that will be vastly different than hitherto and the new staff roles we propose will also be vastly different.

“Regrettably, this does mean that we have to put existing and long-term seasonal staff at risk of redundancy, but we need to change our approach at Brodick and hope that as many of the affected people as possible can find new roles.”

Speaking about proposed changes at Threave Garden and Estate near Castle Douglas, the general manager for Dumfries & Galloway, Richard Polley said: “We are having to make difficult choices about the services we can provide at Threave Garden & Estate.

“We have to improve our business efficiency and be more flexible and effective in meeting our visitors’ expectations. Under our proposals we are taking a different, much more integrated approach to estate management and this means that we will protect and care for the property’s outstanding natural heritage in new ways.

“It is not a decision that will be taken lightly but we do not see the changes threatening natural heritage in any way, nor should they have any effect on possible future National Park status for the area.”