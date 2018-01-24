NEW figures showing more than half of children in some parts of the UK are growing up in poverty are “scandalous” and highlight the effect of the Conservative Government’s benefits freeze, campaigners say today.

The End Child Poverty coalition said its research showed a “growing crisis” with some of the most deprived areas of the country experiencing the largest increases in child poverty over the past few years.

The campaign group’s new child poverty map suggests that in Scotland 232,000 children are in poverty with 23 per cent living in low income families after housing costs are taken into consideration.

The constituency with the highest level of poverty is Glasgow Central at 45 per cent.

Other Scottish constituencies are also said to be experiencing high child poverty levels with Glasgow North East at 35.5 per cent, Glasgow South West at 33.5 per cent, Glenrothes at 29.9 per cent, North Ayrshire and Arran at 28.3 per cent and Dundee West 28.2 per cent.

The UK as a whole is said to have a total of 3.7m children in poverty with 27 per cent living in low income households.

The constituency with the highest level is Bethnal Green and Bow in London’s East End with 54.2 per cent. Of the 20 parliamentary seats with the highest levels of child poverty, seven are in the UK capital.

Families are said to be living in poverty if their income, adjusted to account for household size, is less than 60 per cent of the average.

John Dickie, Director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, a leading member of the End Child Poverty coalition, said: ‘‘It is scandalous that across Scotland so many of our children are growing up in poverty. There can be little doubt that the UK Government’s policy of maintaining the benefits freeze despite rising prices is a major contributor to the emerging child poverty crisis.”

He said the figures highlighted the importance of new national delivery plans and local child poverty action reports introduced by the Scottish Government under the 2017 Child Poverty (Scotland) Act.

“It is now vital that local and national government in Scotland use every tool at their disposal to make sure these plans make a real difference to families,” added Mr Dickie.

Layla Moran for the Liberal Democrats said: “This is an appalling indictment of a Tory Party that are failing to protect the most vulnerable in society.

“The gulf between children born in the richest and poorest families is widening but Theresa May is more preoccupied with the gulf in her Cabinet over Brexit.”

The Oxford MP added: “When we fail our children like this we fail as a society. The Government must take action.”

SNP MSP Sandra White noted that while it was encouraging that Scotland had the lowest child poverty rates in the whole of the UK, the fight against child poverty in Scotland was being seriously hampered by a decade of Tory austerity, which, she said, had already pushed child poverty rates up by 30 per cent and was set to push a further one million more children into poverty by the end of 2020.

“The SNP is doing everything we can to ensure that every child in Scotland is given the best possible start in life: the defined poverty reduction targets within the Child Poverty Act; the £50 million committed to the Tackling Child Poverty Fund; the Baby Box; transformative investment in childcare and improving our schools, are just some examples of how we are fighting child poverty.”

She added: "Only with full powers over welfare will Scotland be able to secure a fair and supportive welfare system that our people deserve."

A UK Government spokeswoman responded by saying: “The best route out of poverty is through employment and since 2010 an extra three million more people are now in work and 600,000 fewer children are living in workless households.

“But we recognise that budgets are tight and that’s why we’re helping families keep more of what they earn. We’ve doubled free childcare – worth £5,000 per child each year – while our £2.5bn pupil premium programme is supporting two million disadvantaged schoolchildren across the country.”