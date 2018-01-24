AN ELDERLY security guard has died after he and a workmate became stranded while working at the site of a prospective wind farm amid freezing weather conditions.

Police said the 74-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were left without heat or power as they worked at the site near Craigdarroch Farm, New Cumnock in East Ayrshire on Sunday.

The men were working as security guards at the remote spot near a reservoir in the hills above the A76 when much of the west of Scotland suffered heavy snowfall.

They are believed to have been attempting to call help for some time, but it was not until 8.50pm on Sunday that they were able to raise the alarm.

Once the Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team traced them, the 74-year-old man was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by helicopter, but he died a short time later.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are carrying out a joint investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said once more information was known, a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

She added: “Around 8.50pm on Sunday, January 21 2018, police officers received a report of two men having become stranded without heat or power at a wind farm near Craigdarroch Farm, New Cumnock.

“Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team attended and located two men aged 74 and 42. The 74 year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by helicopter where he later died.

“A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive is being carried out. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An HSE spokesman said: “HSE is aware and making initial inquiries alongside police.”

The location is thought to be the site of the Afton Wind Farm, a 25-turbine 50MW development which is owned by InfraRed Capital Partners. A fund run by the company purchased the site for £78 million from Eon Climate and Renewables in 2016 when it had planning permission and was yet to be constructed.

Final components for turbines were delivered to the site in November and it was expected to be fully completed in spring of this year with the capacity to power 30,000 homes.

It came as rescuers said it would take a “miracle” for a missing hillwalker to have survived a 1,600ft plus fall on Ben Nevis.

It is believed the man may be buried by a massive avalanche after going over the edge on Sunday.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness searched for an hour yesterday afternoon but no sign of him was found.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team had to put its search on hold because the conditions on the mountain were “too dangerous”. John Stevenson, leader of Lochaber MRT, said the man is believed to have fallen through a collapsing cornice – an overhanging snow build up – and plunged into Observatory Gully on the mountain’s North Face.

“We just cannot get in there because it is just too dangerous – cornices are collapsing all the time with the weather,” he said.

“But we could see there has been a huge avalanche and if he is buried under that it could take a long time to find him. The hope is that is on the top of it.

“It does not look good for him and it would be a miracle if he even survived such a big fall.”

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and high winds. Met Office yellow “be aware” warnings have been issued for high winds in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Strathclyde, Tayside and the Highlands until 2pm.