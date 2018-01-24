IF EVER there was a year to deliver a whack to one of Hollywood’s many glass ceilings, this was it.

Almost a century after the Academy Awards began, Rachel Morrison made Hollywood history yesterday in becoming the first woman to be nominated as best cinematographer for the Mississippi-set drama, Mudbound. No jokes, please, about the industry being hidebound or stuck in the mud of the last century.

Morrison was joined on the list of notables by Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig, the first woman to be in the running for the best director Oscar since Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and only the fifth female named in this category.

