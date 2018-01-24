IF EVER there was a year to deliver a whack to one of Hollywood’s many glass ceilings, this was it.
Almost a century after the Academy Awards began, Rachel Morrison made Hollywood history yesterday in becoming the first woman to be nominated as best cinematographer for the Mississippi-set drama, Mudbound. No jokes, please, about the industry being hidebound or stuck in the mud of the last century.
Morrison was joined on the list of notables by Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig, the first woman to be in the running for the best director Oscar since Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and only the fifth female named in this category.
In the wake of the Weinstein allegations and other claims of sexual misconduct, this has been a truly dreadful year for Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general.
The first thing the Academy had to do was not make matters worse, which would have been the case had James Franco been nominated for The Disaster Artist. A nod to Franco, who has denied the allegations made after his Golden Globes win, would have made a mockery of Hollywood’s claim to be listening to women.
The nominations for Get Out were another sign that the pool of Academy voters (notoriously male, pale, and stale) was starting to change after an influx of new members in the past two years. Jordan Peele’s comedy horror about a young white woman taking her African-American boyfriend home is a gloriously subversive Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner for these Trumpian times. The film, named one of The Herald’s arts highlights of 2017, deserved more than its four nominations, including best actor for Londoner Daniel Kaluuya, but it is up for the premier prize, best picture, alongside Guillermo del Toro’s magical romance The Shape of Water, the most nominated film this year.
Otherwise, the Academy merits a pat on the back for naming Christopher Plummer among the nominees for best supporting actor for All the Money in the World. Plummer took over at the last minute from Kevin Spacey, another of the big Hollywood names to come under a cloud of allegations. Ridley Scott’s decision to scrap Spacey and reshoot has been vindicated.
Change is coming to the Oscars. It remains more of a breeze than a hurricane, and hope may splutter into nothing come awards night on March 4, but it is coming.
