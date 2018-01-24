A ROW has broken out over plans to develop one of the most remote football pitches in Scotland.
Western Isles Council has been accused of blocking a bid to build an all-weather pitch on the windswept Outer Hebridean isle of Barra.
Coimhearsnachd Bharraidh and Bhatarsaidh Ltd submitted an asset transfer request to the local authority for a plot of land opposite Castlebay Community School to build the facility.
But the transfer request was declined and the community is now appealing this decision.
Angus MacNeil MP, who used to play for Barra, called on Western Isles Council not to hinder the sports facility project. “It is really hard to understand why the Comhairle is preventing a community from building a much-needed sports facility,” said Mr MacNeil.
“This has full support on Barra and it is bizarre that the Comhairle of all bodies should ride rough shod over the community.” Barra, which has 1,100 residents, has a team with 45 registered players.
A Western Isles Council spokesman, said: “The redevelopment of Castlebay School is in the very early stages of options appraisal.
“It is the council’s intention that an AWP be facilitated in Castlebay. The reason for retaining the land at the current time is to allow all development options to be considered.
“The council will keep the community of Barra updated with progress on this project.”
