The Scottish Government has said there has been no change to policy around flags displayed on its buildings amid claims the Union flag will no longer be flown on certain occasions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Lion Rampant flag, the Royal Banner of Scotland, has been flown from government buildings instead of the Union flag for royal birthdays and anniversaries since 2010.
It comes amid claims published guidance has been changed for 2018 to only fly the Union flag on Remembrance Day.
Loading article content
The Scottish Government said the published guidance has been updated by officials to reflect actual practice since 2010 and the Union flag will be flown on the same number of days in 2018 as previous years.
READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: Forget Brexit, England could yet end up exiting EU alone
A spokeswoman said: “There has been no recent change whatsoever to the policy or practice relating to the flags that are flown from government buildings.
“The Royal Banner (Lion Rampant) has been flown on Royal occasions since 2010.
“The policy has not been changed under the current First Minister – the public guidance has simply been updated by officials in response to queries to match longstanding practice.”
READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: Forget Brexit, England could yet end up exiting EU alone
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “This is nonsense. It has been the practice to fly the Lion Rampant from government buildings on Royal occasions since 2010. There has been no change in policy or practice since then.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?