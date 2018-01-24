The world’s largest study into the use of a controversial flu drug in the community has just reached 2,000 participants, researchers have said.

Scientists at the University of Oxford and other European institutions have been on a drive to recruit people to test the effectiveness of oseltamivir – known as Tamiflu – in primary care since 2015.

This week, the ALIC4E trial reached 2,000 participants, making it the largest clinical trial into an antiviral drug, staff at the university’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences said.

Loading article content