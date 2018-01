Songs Of Praise star Aled Jones will be returning to the BBC following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour but “deeply regrets” and is very sorry “for the hurt” he has caused.

The singer and TV presenter, 47, who found fame at the age of 12 with his top five Christmas hit Walking In The Air, was not on air while the BBC investigated complaints about him.

A statement from his spokesman said that Jones “has given his assurance” that his past behaviour “will never be repeated”.

