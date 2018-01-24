THE PROGRAMME of justice reform in Scotland in the last few years has been significant and is shaping a much more modern and progressive criminal and civil justice system. Importantly, this balances the needs of public protection and the serving of justice with the needs of individuals who come into contact with the police.

Tomorrow will see some of the biggest changes to police procedures in Scotland for at least a generation come into effect across the country. The Criminal Justice Act creates a new framework of powers and duties for the police, modernising the law around arrest and questioning of suspects.

The act protects key rights for suspects, including access to legal advice, and abolishes the separate concepts of arrest and detention, replacing them with a single statutory power of arrest without warrant where there is reasonable grounds for suspecting a person has committed, or is committing, an offence.

Loading article content