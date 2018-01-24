Twin car bombs exploded as people left a mosque in a residential area of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, killing 27 and wounding more than 30, Libyan authorities said.
A spokesman for military and police forces in Benghazi said the first explosion in the Salmani neighbourhood took place at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.
Captain Tarek Alkharraz said the second went off half an hour later as residents and medics gathered to evacuate the wounded.
Loading article content
Local health official Hani Belras Ali said 27 people died and 32 were wounded.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings.
The United Nations condemned the attack on social media, saying that direct or indiscriminate attacks on civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.