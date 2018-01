Robert Burns' boss said the Bard possessed genius as well as "foibles of various kinds", a recently identified letter has revealed.

Letters from John Mitchell, who was the head of the Excise Collection at Dumfries when the poet worked there, have been put on show for the first time in Edinburgh.

These were sent to one of the poets most important patrons, Robert Graham of Fintry and the first, which was written in 1789 reveals the Bard "stood with Eyes and hands, directed upwards, in an attitude Poetically fancifull [sic]" when he learned he had been appointed as an exciseman.

