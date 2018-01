THE Royal Bank of Scotland will be in breach of the UK Equality Act if it goes ahead with plans to close branches and replace some with mobile banking vans with no disability access, it has been claimed.

Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, called on Theresa May to meet with RBS and make the case to keep the bank branches open as he raised the issue of closures across Scotland once again during Prime Minister's Questions.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber argued one wheelchair user had described her experience of banking outside as "degrading", as he asked: "Does the Prime Minister agree that RBS has a legal responsibility to offer equality of services to disabled customers and will she hold RBS to account on this issue?"

Loading article content